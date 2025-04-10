EnRich Financial Partners LLC Decreases Position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEV)

EnRich Financial Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEV – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,621 shares of the company’s stock after selling 519 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF makes up 0.5% of EnRich Financial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. EnRich Financial Partners LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF worth $1,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 29,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,000 after buying an additional 5,491 shares during the period. Boyce & Associates Wealth Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Boyce & Associates Wealth Consulting Inc. now owns 80,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,119,000 after acquiring an additional 9,737 shares during the period. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. now owns 300,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,866,000 after buying an additional 5,029 shares in the last quarter. Breakwater Capital Group lifted its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 150,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,932,000 after purchasing an additional 7,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $237,000.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF Stock Up 5.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA DFEV opened at $24.92 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.05. The company has a market cap of $904.60 million, a P/E ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 0.66. Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF has a 12 month low of $23.60 and a 12 month high of $29.45.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF Dividend Announcement

About Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were paid a $0.0551 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 25th.

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (DFEV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes exhibiting value characteristics, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEV was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

