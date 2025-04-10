Enpro Inc. (NYSE:NPO) Shares Sold by F M Investments LLC

F M Investments LLC decreased its position in shares of Enpro Inc. (NYSE:NPO – Free Report) by 67.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,955 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 66,360 shares during the quarter. F M Investments LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Enpro worth $5,511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NPO. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in Enpro by 102.7% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 13,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,266,000 after buying an additional 7,078 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Enpro by 4.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 106,271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,235,000 after buying an additional 4,123 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Enpro by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 10,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,689,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Enpro by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 44,440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Enpro by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 101,873 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,568,000 after purchasing an additional 2,949 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.31% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on NPO. StockNews.com lowered shares of Enpro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Enpro from $230.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Enpro from $170.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th.

Insider Activity

In other Enpro news, CAO Steven R. Bower sold 997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.66, for a total transaction of $199,061.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Enpro Trading Up 13.3 %

Shares of Enpro stock opened at $155.59 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $176.81 and its 200 day moving average is $172.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 44.97 and a beta of 1.46. Enpro Inc. has a 1 year low of $133.50 and a 1 year high of $214.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Enpro (NYSE:NPO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $258.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.10 million. Enpro had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 6.95%. Enpro’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Enpro Inc. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enpro Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is an increase from Enpro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 5th. Enpro’s payout ratio is currently 35.84%.

Enpro Company Profile

Enpro Inc design, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary, value-added products and solutions to safeguard critical environments in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Sealing Technologies and Advanced Surface Technologies. The Sealing Technologies segment offers single-use hygienic seals, tubing, components and assemblies; metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; dynamic seals; compression packing; hydraulic components; expansion joints; and wall penetration products for chemical and petrochemical processing, pulp and paper processing, nuclear energy, hydrogen, natural gas, food and biopharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, commercial vehicle, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.

