Enpro Inc. (NYSE:NPO) Shares Bought by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enpro Inc. (NYSE:NPO – Free Report) by 23.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 537,660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 101,257 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned 2.56% of Enpro worth $92,719,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NPO. Pitcairn Co. boosted its position in Enpro by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 3,913 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its stake in Enpro by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 1,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Heritage Family Offices LLP raised its stake in Enpro by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Family Offices LLP now owns 1,934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in Enpro by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 1,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Enpro by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,545 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. 98.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Enpro alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on NPO. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Enpro from $230.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Enpro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Enpro from $170.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Enpro

In other Enpro news, CAO Steven R. Bower sold 997 shares of Enpro stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.66, for a total value of $199,061.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Enpro Stock Up 13.3 %

NPO stock opened at $155.59 on Thursday. Enpro Inc. has a 12 month low of $133.50 and a 12 month high of $214.58. The firm has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 44.97 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $176.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $172.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 2.00.

Enpro (NYSE:NPO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.10. Enpro had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 10.25%. The company had revenue of $258.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. Enpro’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Enpro Inc. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enpro Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. This is a boost from Enpro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Enpro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.84%.

Enpro Profile

(Free Report)

Enpro Inc design, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary, value-added products and solutions to safeguard critical environments in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Sealing Technologies and Advanced Surface Technologies. The Sealing Technologies segment offers single-use hygienic seals, tubing, components and assemblies; metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; dynamic seals; compression packing; hydraulic components; expansion joints; and wall penetration products for chemical and petrochemical processing, pulp and paper processing, nuclear energy, hydrogen, natural gas, food and biopharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, commercial vehicle, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NPO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enpro Inc. (NYSE:NPO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Enpro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enpro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.