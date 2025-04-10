Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Stock Holdings Lifted by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,500,982 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 193,463 shares during the period. Enbridge comprises 3.2% of Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Scotia Capital Inc. owned approximately 0.67% of Enbridge worth $614,763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in Enbridge by 74.9% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 689 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in Enbridge during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Wintrust Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 47.8% in the fourth quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 736 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in Enbridge by 149.9% during the 4th quarter. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 967 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hopwood Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. 54.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ENB shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Friday, April 4th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities assumed coverage on shares of Enbridge in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Enbridge in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Enbridge from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enbridge has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

NYSE:ENB opened at $41.72 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Enbridge Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.86 and a twelve month high of $46.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.80.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.23. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 10.04%. The business had revenue of $11.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

