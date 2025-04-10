Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Acquired by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 9.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 421,745 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 37,817 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. owned about 0.07% of Emerson Electric worth $52,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. GDS Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. GDS Wealth Management now owns 3,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 14,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,761,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Berkshire Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Berkshire Bank now owns 2,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Little House Capital LLC grew its position in Emerson Electric by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Little House Capital LLC now owns 17,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,108,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 1,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on EMR. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Daiwa America raised Emerson Electric to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Emerson Electric from $135.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $147.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.72.

Emerson Electric Trading Up 11.0 %

NYSE EMR opened at $104.55 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $90.06 and a 1-year high of $134.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.42. The company has a market capitalization of $58.96 billion, a PE ratio of 24.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.28.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.10. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 13.74% and a return on equity of 12.08%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.5275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.36%.

Emerson Electric Profile

(Free Report)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.