Ecommerce Stocks To Watch Today – April 10th

Walmart, Colgate-Palmolive, GameStop, W.W. Grainger, Regal Rexnord, Post, and Carter’s are the seven Ecommerce stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Ecommerce stocks refer to shares of companies that operate primarily in the digital marketplace, such as online retail, digital services, and internet-based platforms. These stocks tend to be influenced by consumer trends toward online shopping and can offer investors exposure to the rapidly evolving technology-driven commerce sector. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Ecommerce stocks within the last several days.

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Shares of Walmart stock traded up $0.96 during trading on Thursday, reaching $90.56. 25,405,665 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,535,550. Walmart has a 1 year low of $58.56 and a 1 year high of $105.30. The firm has a market cap of $726.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $92.76 and its 200 day moving average is $89.73.

Colgate-Palmolive (CL)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Shares of CL stock traded up $1.62 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $91.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,740,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,571,251. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.12, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.80. Colgate-Palmolive has a one year low of $85.32 and a one year high of $109.30.

GameStop (GME)

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its stores and ecommerce platforms in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, and virtual reality products; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.

NYSE:GME traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $25.00. The company had a trading volume of 10,044,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,254,536. GameStop has a 52 week low of $9.95 and a 52 week high of $64.83. The company has a market capitalization of $11.18 billion, a PE ratio of 138.94 and a beta of -0.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.82.

W.W. Grainger (GWW)

W.W. Grainger, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services primarily in North America, Japan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety, security, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance, and metalworking and hand tools.

Shares of GWW traded down $6.51 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $958.87. 186,416 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 252,820. W.W. Grainger has a 12 month low of $874.98 and a 12 month high of $1,227.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $995.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,072.96. The company has a market capitalization of $46.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.20.

Regal Rexnord (RRX)

Regal Rexnord Corporation manufactures and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. The Industrial Powertrain Solutions segment provides mounted and unmounted bearings, couplings, mechanical power transmission drives and components, gearboxes, gear motors, clutches, brakes, special, and industrial powertrain components and solutions for food and beverage, bulk material handling, eCommerce/warehouse distribution, energy, mining, marine, agricultural machinery, turf and garden, and general industrial markets.

RRX traded down $10.21 on Thursday, hitting $96.99. The company had a trading volume of 678,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 518,748. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $151.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.09. Regal Rexnord has a 52-week low of $90.56 and a 52-week high of $185.28.

Post (POST)

Post Holdings, Inc. operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, and Refrigerated Retail. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereals under Honey Bunches of Oats, Pebbles, and Malt-O-Meal brand names; hot cereal; peanut butter under the Peter Pan brand; and branded and private label dog and cat food products under Rachael Ray Nutrish, Nature's Recipe, 9Lives, Kibbles 'n Bits and Gravy Train brand names.

Shares of NYSE:POST traded down $0.22 during trading on Thursday, hitting $115.83. The stock had a trading volume of 448,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 539,412. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. Post has a 12 month low of $99.62 and a 12 month high of $125.84. The company has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a PE ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $112.95 and its 200 day moving average is $112.78.

Carter’s (CRI)

Carter’s, Inc. engages in the business of brand marketing of young children’s apparel. It operates through the following segments: the United States (US) Retail, US Wholesale, and International. The US Retail segment includes selling products through retail stores and ecommerce websites. The US Wholesale segment focuses on wholesale partners.

CRI stock traded down $2.25 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $36.73. The stock had a trading volume of 1,133,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,186,106. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.37. Carter’s has a 52-week low of $32.12 and a 52-week high of $75.11.

