Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETW) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETW – Get Free Report) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.33 and traded as low as $7.21. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund shares last traded at $8.02, with a volume of 776,910 shares traded.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.47.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0664 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.94%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barrett & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 193.3% during the fourth quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 4,350 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 58,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 11,340 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 1,093.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 4,254 shares during the period. Investment Planning Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Investment Planning Advisors Inc. now owns 184,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 577,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,866,000 after buying an additional 2,030 shares during the period.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

