Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETW) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETW – Get Free Report) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.33 and traded as low as $7.21. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund shares last traded at $8.02, with a volume of 776,910 shares traded.
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Stock Performance
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.47.
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0664 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.94%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
