Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) Shares Gap Down – Here’s What Happened

Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $9.52, but opened at $8.47. Easterly Government Properties shares last traded at $8.43, with a volume of 1,022,561 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DEA shares. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Easterly Government Properties in a research report on Monday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Easterly Government Properties from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Compass Point restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $9.50 price target (down from $15.00) on shares of Easterly Government Properties in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.63.

Easterly Government Properties Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $864.31 million, a PE ratio of 44.47 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 4.01, a current ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.79.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.22. Easterly Government Properties had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 1.34%. The business had revenue of $78.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Easterly Government Properties, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Easterly Government Properties Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.24%. Easterly Government Properties’s payout ratio is 557.89%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Easterly Government Properties

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Easterly Government Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $10,394,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 74.6% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 1,861,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,146,000 after purchasing an additional 795,058 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 48.7% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,056,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,359,000 after purchasing an additional 673,270 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 276.8% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 838,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,521,000 after buying an additional 615,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 196.2% during the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 901,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,237,000 after buying an additional 596,924 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

About Easterly Government Properties

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE: DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly’s experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

