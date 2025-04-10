East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) Shares Sold by Shelton Capital Management

Shelton Capital Management reduced its stake in shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Free Report) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 230 shares during the quarter. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in East West Bancorp by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $974,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in East West Bancorp by 108.5% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 54,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,282,000 after buying an additional 28,549 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in East West Bancorp by 1,667.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 670,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,174,000 after acquiring an additional 632,245 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in East West Bancorp by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 100,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,699,000 after acquiring an additional 15,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in East West Bancorp by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 755,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,352,000 after acquiring an additional 68,528 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EWBC. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on East West Bancorp from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley downgraded East West Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $118.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday. StockNews.com cut shares of East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 28th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of East West Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $112.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $100.00 to $97.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.46.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Dominic Ng sold 20,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total value of $1,816,491.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 988,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,941,851.33. This represents a 2.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jack C. Liu sold 725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.50, for a total transaction of $75,762.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,832 shares in the company, valued at $1,654,444. This trade represents a 4.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 62,181 shares of company stock valued at $5,625,732 over the last ninety days. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

East West Bancorp Trading Up 8.6 %

NASDAQ EWBC opened at $77.16 on Thursday. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.27 and a 12 month high of $113.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $90.53 and a 200-day moving average of $95.19. The company has a market cap of $10.68 billion, a PE ratio of 9.26, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.09.

East West Bancorp Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This is a positive change from East West Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.81%.

About East West Bancorp

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

See Also

