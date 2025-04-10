Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Sells 11,292 Shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lessened its stake in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Free Report) by 85.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,292 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Nexstar Media Group were worth $316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NXST. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its position in Nexstar Media Group by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 4,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Nexstar Media Group by 136.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 30,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,019,000 after purchasing an additional 17,535 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC bought a new position in Nexstar Media Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,168,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Nexstar Media Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $821,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 12,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,015,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $208.43.

NXST opened at $159.40 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $163.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $164.39. The stock has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $143.32 and a 12 month high of $191.86.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $7.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.22 by ($1.66). The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 26.03% and a net margin of 11.39%. On average, research analysts expect that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 21.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $1.86 per share. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 12th. This is a boost from Nexstar Media Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.69. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio is 34.56%.

In other news, insider Gary Weitman sold 1,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.21, for a total value of $219,917.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,975 shares in the company, valued at $704,409.75. This trade represents a 23.79 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew Alford sold 3,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.98, for a total value of $685,700.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $983,601.90. The trade was a 41.08 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,105 shares of company stock worth $6,722,463. Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a diversified media company that produces and distributes engaging local and national news, sports and entertainment content across the television and digital platforms in the United States. It owns, operates, programs, or provides sales and other services to various markets; and offers television programming services.

