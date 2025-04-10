Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Purchases New Shares in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 7,548 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Genpact by 55.8% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 603 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Genpact by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,692 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Genpact by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,658 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in shares of Genpact by 55.7% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Genpact by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,380 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on G shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Genpact from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Genpact from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. TD Cowen upgraded Genpact from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Genpact from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.44.

Genpact Stock Up 6.7 %

Shares of NYSE:G opened at $48.12 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $51.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $8.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.94, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.06. Genpact Limited has a 12-month low of $30.23 and a 12-month high of $56.76.

Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.04). Genpact had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 22.50%. Sell-side analysts expect that Genpact Limited will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

Genpact Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 11th. This is an increase from Genpact’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Genpact’s payout ratio is currently 23.94%.

Insider Transactions at Genpact

In related news, SVP Piyush Mehta sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.83, for a total transaction of $513,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 151,182 shares in the company, valued at $6,475,125.06. The trade was a 7.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Balkrishan Kalra sold 13,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.89, for a total value of $664,904.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 310,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,167,926.94. The trade was a 4.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Genpact Company Profile

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Financial services; Consumer and Healthcare; and High Tech and Manufacturing. The Financial Services segment offers retail customer onboarding, customer service, collections, card servicing operations, loan and payment operations, commercial loan, equipment and auto loan, mortgage origination, compliance services, reporting and monitoring, and wealth management operations support; financial crime and risk management services; and underwriting support, new business processing, policy administration, claims management, catastrophe modeling and actuarial services, as well as property and casualty claims.

Featured Stories

