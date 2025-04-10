Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Makes New $370,000 Investment in Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 27,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $370,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BCS. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Barclays by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 9,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC lifted its position in shares of Barclays by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 46,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Barclays by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 40,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of Barclays by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 20,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Barclays by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 86,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after buying an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on BCS. StockNews.com downgraded Barclays from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. BNP Paribas raised Barclays from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Barclays currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Barclays Stock Performance

Shares of Barclays stock opened at $14.02 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.17 and a 200 day moving average of $13.86. Barclays PLC has a 12 month low of $8.95 and a 12 month high of $16.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.15. Barclays had a return on equity of 7.74% and a net margin of 20.81%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Barclays PLC will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

Barclays Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $0.2737 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This is a boost from Barclays’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.27. Barclays’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.89%.

About Barclays

Barclays PLC provides various financial services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International division segments. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

Featured Stories

