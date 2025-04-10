Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Decreases Holdings in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd decreased its position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM – Free Report) (TSE:FVI) by 75.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,293 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 297,648 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Fortuna Silver Mines were worth $417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC purchased a new stake in Fortuna Silver Mines during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,347,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 616.1% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 253,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after buying an additional 218,100 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in the third quarter worth $2,227,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in the third quarter worth $1,765,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 41.9% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 652,539 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,022,000 after buying an additional 192,552 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortuna Silver Mines alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FSM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. National Bank Financial raised shares of Fortuna Silver Mines to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. CIBC cut shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “neutral” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from $6.75 to $6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Cibc World Mkts cut shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fortuna Silver Mines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.00.

Fortuna Silver Mines Trading Up 11.1 %

Shares of Fortuna Silver Mines stock opened at $5.77 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 72.07 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.91. Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.86 and a 1 year high of $6.50.

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM – Get Free Report) (TSE:FVI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $302.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.65 million. Fortuna Silver Mines had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 10.08%. Equities research analysts predict that Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Fortuna Silver Mines Profile

(Free Report)

Fortuna Mining Corp. engages in the precious and base metal mining in Argentina, Burkina Faso, Mexico, Peru, and Côte d’Ivoire. It operates through Mansfield, Sanu, Sango, Cuzcatlan, Bateas, and Corporate segments. The company primarily explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold. Its flagship project is the Séguéla gold mine, which consists of approximately 62,000 hectares and is located in the Worodougou Region of the Woroba District, Côte d’Ivoire.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fortuna Silver Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortuna Silver Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.