Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Acquires Shares of 6,660 UL Solutions Inc. (NYSE:ULS)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of UL Solutions Inc. (NYSE:ULS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 6,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ULS. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in UL Solutions by 653.9% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. raised its position in UL Solutions by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in UL Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in UL Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in UL Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,000.

Get UL Solutions alerts:

UL Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of UL Solutions stock opened at $55.30 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. UL Solutions Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.15 and a twelve month high of $59.23. The stock has a market cap of $11.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is $54.07 and its 200 day moving average is $52.50.

UL Solutions Increases Dividend

UL Solutions ( NYSE:ULS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $739.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $726.54 million. UL Solutions had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 44.52%. Sell-side analysts forecast that UL Solutions Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. This is a boost from UL Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. UL Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 32.10%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ULS. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of UL Solutions from $60.00 to $60.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of UL Solutions from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of UL Solutions from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.45.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ULS

Insider Buying and Selling at UL Solutions

In other UL Solutions news, EVP Alberto Uggetti sold 1,938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $102,714.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $492,105. This represents a 17.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

UL Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

UL Solutions Inc provides safety science services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Consumer, and Software and Advisory. The Industrial segment provides testing, inspection, and certification services across various end markets, including energy, industrial automation, engineered materials, and built environment, as well as stakeholders, such as manufacturers, building owners, end users, and regulators.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ULS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UL Solutions Inc. (NYSE:ULS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UL Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UL Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.