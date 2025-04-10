DRW Securities LLC Takes $513,000 Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

DRW Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 5,176 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $513,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Albion Financial Group UT raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 876.9% in the fourth quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 254 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 80.5% during the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 343 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group lowered their target price on ConocoPhillips from $130.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial lifted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $132.00 price target on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $131.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.84.

ConocoPhillips Stock Up 11.0 %

COP stock opened at $91.79 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $97.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.35. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $79.88 and a 12 month high of $135.18.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The energy producer reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.20. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 17.26%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 17th were given a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.05%.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

(Free Report)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

Featured Stories

