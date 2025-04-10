DRW Securities LLC Invests $1.45 Million in Vital Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTLE)

DRW Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Vital Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTLE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 47,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,453,000. DRW Securities LLC owned 0.12% of Vital Energy at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Vital Energy by 14.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,755,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,214,000 after buying an additional 220,871 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Vital Energy by 124.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 338,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,110,000 after buying an additional 187,503 shares during the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vital Energy by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 428,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,243,000 after buying an additional 132,924 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vital Energy during the fourth quarter worth $4,022,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vital Energy by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 504,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,611,000 after buying an additional 103,583 shares during the last quarter. 86.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VTLE opened at $15.67 on Thursday. Vital Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.30 and a 1-year high of $58.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $597.36 million, a P/E ratio of -3.30 and a beta of 2.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.56.

Vital Energy ( NYSE:VTLE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.27. Vital Energy had a negative net margin of 8.89% and a positive return on equity of 9.48%. The firm had revenue of $534.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $550.90 million. Analysts predict that Vital Energy, Inc. will post 8.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on VTLE shares. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Vital Energy from $32.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Vital Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Vital Energy from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Vital Energy from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, Williams Trading set a $27.00 target price on shares of Vital Energy in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.08.

In other news, CFO Bryan Lemmerman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.73, for a total transaction of $207,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 97,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,022,335.88. The trade was a 9.30 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Richard D. Campbell bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.75 per share, with a total value of $88,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 43,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $764,528. This represents a 13.13 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,647 shares of company stock valued at $448,742. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Vital Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company was formerly known as Laredo Petroleum, Inc and changed its name to Vital Energy, Inc in January 2023.

