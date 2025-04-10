DRW Securities LLC Has $882,000 Stock Position in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL)

DRW Securities LLC trimmed its position in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,320 shares during the quarter. DRW Securities LLC owned approximately 0.08% of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF worth $882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EWL. FMR LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 36.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,258 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 3,026 shares during the last quarter. Allianz SE acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 10.0% in the third quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 6,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 6.8% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 11,886 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $619,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boltwood Capital Management lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 5,575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF Stock Up 5.5 %

NYSEARCA EWL opened at $49.71 on Thursday. iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF has a 12-month low of $45.04 and a 12-month high of $53.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 22.55 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.57.

iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Switzerland 25/50 Index (the Index).

