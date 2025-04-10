DRW Securities LLC Has $1.37 Million Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

DRW Securities LLC lowered its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 15.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,501 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,709 shares during the quarter. DRW Securities LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,370,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the third quarter worth $226,000. Empire Financial Management Company LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 0.5% during the third quarter. Empire Financial Management Company LLC now owns 20,881 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,075,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 76.7% during the third quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 70,756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,420,000 after purchasing an additional 30,718 shares during the period. Finally, Second Line Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 77.7% during the third quarter. Second Line Capital LLC now owns 30,015 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,420,000 after purchasing an additional 13,126 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Trading Up 6.5 %

Shares of CVX stock opened at $145.89 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $155.99 and a 200-day moving average of $153.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $133.88 and a 12-month high of $168.96. The firm has a market cap of $256.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.01, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.93.

Chevron Increases Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by ($0.36). Chevron had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 11.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.45 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $1.71 dividend. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.37%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CVX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Chevron from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Chevron from $164.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Chevron from $184.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Chevron from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.53.

Insider Activity at Chevron

In other Chevron news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 9,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.50, for a total transaction of $1,422,062.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,057 shares in the company, valued at $161,192.50. This represents a 89.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

