DRW Securities LLC Buys Shares of 13,667 SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ)

DRW Securities LLC purchased a new position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 13,667 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $658,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FEZ. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,222 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 13.9% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 27,448 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 3,345 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 33,776 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 45,062 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,399,000 after buying an additional 2,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 60,840 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,239,000 after buying an additional 1,569 shares during the period.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FEZ stock opened at $52.59 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.57. SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF has a 52-week low of $47.11 and a 52-week high of $57.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of 17.85 and a beta of 1.01.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF Profile

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield of the EURO STOXX 50 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to represent the performance of some of the companies across components of the 20 EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes. The EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes are subsets of the EURO STOXX Index.

