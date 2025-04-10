DRW Securities LLC Acquires New Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

DRW Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $967,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PM. Morse Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the third quarter worth $206,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International in the third quarter valued at $508,000. Brophy Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International in the third quarter valued at $203,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 6.6% in the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Philip Morris International in the third quarter valued at $2,406,000. Institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Philip Morris International

In other news, VP Reginaldo Dobrowolski sold 5,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.88, for a total transaction of $749,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 20,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,117,354.12. The trade was a 19.38 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Yann Guerin sold 2,500 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.28, for a total transaction of $378,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,308 shares in the company, valued at $4,584,994.24. The trade was a 7.62 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 131,822 shares of company stock worth $19,655,585. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

Philip Morris International stock opened at $151.71 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $151.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.20. The stock has a market cap of $236.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.46. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.82 and a fifty-two week high of $163.08.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.06. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 7.89% and a negative return on equity of 120.08%. On average, analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 20th will be given a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 20th. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 119.73%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Argus raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.56.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

Further Reading

