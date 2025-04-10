DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Stock Holdings Lowered by Bank of Hawaii

Bank of Hawaii trimmed its holdings in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,044 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,669 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $1,824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in DraftKings by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 25,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 16,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 4,302 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of DraftKings by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 195,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,669,000 after purchasing an additional 42,431 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its holdings in DraftKings by 366.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 27,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 21,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 17.7% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares in the last quarter. 37.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:DKNG opened at $35.84 on Thursday. DraftKings Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.69 and a 12 month high of $53.61. The stock has a market cap of $17.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.39 and a 200 day moving average of $39.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

DraftKings ( NASDAQ:DKNG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.35). DraftKings had a negative net margin of 10.64% and a negative return on equity of 48.13%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that DraftKings Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DKNG. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on DraftKings from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. JMP Securities set a $57.00 price target on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of DraftKings from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.69.

In other DraftKings news, insider Jason Robins sold 666,651 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.42, for a total value of $28,279,335.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,336,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $141,521,391.90. This trade represents a 16.65 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Alan Wayne Ellingson sold 158,661 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.42, for a total value of $6,730,399.62. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 179,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,611,632.70. This represents a 46.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,775,525 shares of company stock worth $117,241,446. Insiders own 47.08% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

