dotdigital Group (LON:DOTD) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Should You Sell?

dotdigital Group Plc (LON:DOTD – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 59.20 ($0.76) and last traded at GBX 65.60 ($0.84), with a volume of 1306727 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 66.40 ($0.85).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 150 ($1.92) target price on shares of dotdigital Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 3.94. The stock has a market capitalization of £196.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72, a PEG ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 77.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 84.55.

dotdigital Group (LON:DOTD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported GBX 2.58 ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. dotdigital Group had a net margin of 14.01% and a return on equity of 11.80%. On average, analysts expect that dotdigital Group Plc will post 4.6030099 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 9th were issued a GBX 1.10 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 9th. This is an increase from dotdigital Group’s previous dividend of $1.00. dotdigital Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.61%.

Dotdigital Group plc (AIM: DOTD) is a leading provider of cross-channel marketing automation technology to marketing professionals. Dotdigital’s customer experience and data platform (CXDP) combines the power of automation and AI to help businesses deliver hyper-relevant customer experiences at scale.

