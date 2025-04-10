Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.01

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 10th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%.

Diversified Healthcare Trust has a dividend payout ratio of -5.7% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments.

Shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2.11. 917,880 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 984,850. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.55 and its 200-day moving average is $2.71. The stock has a market cap of $509.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 2.02. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a 52 week low of $2.01 and a 52 week high of $4.24. The company has a quick ratio of 11.57, a current ratio of 11.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Diversified Healthcare Trust ( NASDAQ:DHC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.31. Diversified Healthcare Trust had a negative net margin of 26.09% and a negative return on equity of 17.55%. The firm had revenue of $379.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $370.97 million.

Several analysts have issued reports on DHC shares. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.50 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

Diversified Healthcare Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership of senior living communities, medical office buildings, and wellness centers. It operates through the following segments: Office Portfolio, Senior Housing Operating Portfolio (SHOP), and Non-Segment. The Office Portfolio segment consists of medical office properties leased to medical providers and other medical related businesses, as well as life science properties leased to biotech laboratories and other similar tenants.

