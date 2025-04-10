Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV) Sees Large Volume Increase – Still a Buy?

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 410,241 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 42% from the previous session’s volume of 288,308 shares.The stock last traded at $35.42 and had previously closed at $36.91.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Stock Up 7.6 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.99. The stock has a market cap of $10.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.61 and a beta of 0.99.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.167 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 25th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RFG Advisory LLC raised its position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 9,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 5.8% in the first quarter. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. now owns 256,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,563,000 after acquiring an additional 14,110 shares in the last quarter. Weinberger Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Weinberger Asset Management Inc now owns 86,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,584,000 after acquiring an additional 1,434 shares during the last quarter. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $698,000. Finally, Avant Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $383,000.

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

