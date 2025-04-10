Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV) Sees Large Volume Increase – Still a Buy?

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 410,241 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 42% from the previous session’s volume of 288,308 shares.The stock last traded at $35.42 and had previously closed at $36.91.
Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Stock Up 7.6 %
The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.99. The stock has a market cap of $10.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.61 and a beta of 0.99.
Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.167 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 25th.
Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Company Profile
The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.
