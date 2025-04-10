Dillistone Group (LON:DSG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Dillistone Group (LON:DSG – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 0.61 ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Dillistone Group had a negative net margin of 0.26% and a negative return on equity of 0.44%.

Dillistone Group Stock Down 10.6 %

Shares of DSG stock opened at GBX 8.05 ($0.10) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.45, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of £1.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -99.10 and a beta of 0.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 8.58 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 8.54. Dillistone Group has a one year low of GBX 6.50 ($0.08) and a one year high of GBX 12.50 ($0.16).

About Dillistone Group

Dillistone Group Plc is a leading global provider of software and services that enable recruitment firms and in-house recruiters to better manage their selection process and address the training needs of individuals.

Through its subsidiary, Ikiru People, it carries the renowned brands of Voyager Software, supplier of Infinity recruitment software and the Mid-Office Pay & Bill solution, Dillistone FileFinder, supplier of Executive Search software, ISV.online, which provides online pre-employment skills testing and training tools and GatedTalent, the global database of the world’s leading executives.

Dillistone Group works with 2,000+ clients in over 70 countries.

