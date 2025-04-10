Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) Shares Purchased by Martingale Asset Management L P

Martingale Asset Management L P grew its holdings in shares of Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS – Free Report) by 42.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,771 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,009 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Dillard’s were worth $2,923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dillard’s by 177.3% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 61 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Dillard’s during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in Dillard’s by 85.3% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Dillard’s by 102.3% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 261 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grove Street Fiduciary LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dillard’s during the fourth quarter valued at $222,000. 67.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dillard’s Stock Performance

Dillard’s stock opened at $326.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 0.66. Dillard’s, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $282.24 and a fifty-two week high of $510.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $401.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $414.48.

Dillard’s Cuts Dividend

Dillard’s ( NYSE:DDS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $13.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.84 by $3.64. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Dillard’s had a net margin of 9.55% and a return on equity of 32.13%. The company’s revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $15.44 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Dillard’s, Inc. will post 33.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. Dillard’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.71%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dillard’s news, VP Tom W. Bolin sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $433.45, for a total value of $130,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,167 shares in the company, valued at $505,836.15. This represents a 20.45 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 33.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DDS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $450.00 price objective on shares of Dillard’s in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of Dillard’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Dillard’s from $200.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th.

Dillard’s Company Profile

Dillard’s, Inc engages in the retail of fashion apparel, cosmetics, and home furnishings, and other consumer goods. It operates through the Retail Operations and Construction segments. The Retail Operations segment comprises sells cosmetics, ladies’ apparel, ladies’ accessories and lingerie, juniors’ and children’s apparel, men’s apparel and accessories, shoes, and home and furniture products.

Featured Stories

