Digital Media Stocks To Watch Today – April 10th

Alibaba Group, Adobe, and Digital Realty Trust are the three Digital Media stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Digital media stocks refer to shares of companies that operate within the digital media industry, including businesses focused on digital content creation, distribution, and online advertising. These stocks are influenced by market trends in technology, consumer behavior, and the evolving digital landscape, making them a dynamic segment of the broader stock market. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Digital Media stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Alibaba Group (BABA)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

BABA traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $104.16. 20,582,340 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,301,664. Alibaba Group has a 1-year low of $68.36 and a 1-year high of $148.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $247.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.51.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BABA

Adobe (ADBE)

Adobe Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Shares of ADBE traded down $18.57 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $346.07. The stock had a trading volume of 2,020,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,983,414. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. Adobe has a fifty-two week low of $332.01 and a fifty-two week high of $587.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $416.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $458.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.87, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.49.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ADBE

Digital Realty Trust (DLR)

Digital Realty Trust, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

NYSE:DLR traded down $5.61 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $140.17. 653,626 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,019,869. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Digital Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $129.95 and a twelve month high of $198.00. The firm has a market cap of $47.19 billion, a PE ratio of 86.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $153.91 and its 200-day moving average is $168.54.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DLR

Featured Articles