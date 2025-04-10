Digihost Technology’s (DGXX) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Digihost Technology (NASDAQ:DGXX – Free Report) in a report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $2.50 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Digihost Technology’s Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.46) EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.48) EPS.

Digihost Technology Stock Up 9.7 %

NASDAQ:DGXX opened at $1.02 on Monday. Digihost Technology has a one year low of $0.84 and a one year high of $3.77. The firm has a market cap of $37.03 million, a P/E ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 5.61.

Get Digihost Technology alerts:

Digihost Technology (NASDAQ:DGXX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70 million.

Digihost Technology Company Profile

Digihost Technology Inc operates as a blockchain technology company that focuses on digital currency mining in the United States. It mines for cryptocurrency. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Digihost Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digihost Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.