Devve Price Down 7.7% Over Last Week (DEVVE)

Devve (DEVVE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 10th. During the last week, Devve has traded down 7.7% against the dollar. Devve has a total market cap of $13.09 million and $995,895.42 worth of Devve was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Devve token can now be bought for approximately $0.70 or 0.00000855 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Devve alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82,164.92 or 1.00496844 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $81,907.56 or 1.00182062 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Devve Profile

Devve was first traded on February 6th, 2024. Devve’s total supply is 120,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,721,364 tokens. Devve’s official message board is medium.com/@devveecosystem. Devve’s official Twitter account is @devveecosystem. The Reddit community for Devve is https://reddit.com/r/devveofficial. The official website for Devve is www.devve.io.

Devve Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Devve (DEVVE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. Devve has a current supply of 120,000,000 with 89,652,232.35328858 in circulation. The last known price of Devve is 0.72085782 USD and is up 7.40 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 27 active market(s) with $1,065,169.11 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.devve.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Devve directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Devve should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Devve using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Devve Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Devve and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.