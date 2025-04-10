Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Shares Sold by Zuckerman Investment Group LLC

Zuckerman Investment Group LLC cut its holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,000 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DVN. Hurley Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Cromwell Holdings LLC increased its stake in Devon Energy by 98.0% in the fourth quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 1,208 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in Devon Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,600 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 69.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DVN shares. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Wolfe Research raised Devon Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Devon Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on Devon Energy from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Devon Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.63.

Devon Energy Trading Up 16.2 %

Shares of DVN opened at $31.15 on Thursday. Devon Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $25.89 and a 1-year high of $55.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.31. The stock has a market cap of $20.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.50.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The energy company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.16. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 22.52% and a net margin of 18.14%. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.25 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. This is a positive change from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.05%.

Devon Energy Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

