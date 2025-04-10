Dennis H. Nelson Sells 2,320 Shares of The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) Stock

The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE – Get Free Report) CEO Dennis H. Nelson sold 2,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.31, for a total transaction of $84,239.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,743,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,301,946.25. The trade was a 0.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Buckle Stock Performance

Buckle stock traded down $1.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $35.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 734,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 444,386. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.85. The Buckle, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.12 and a 12 month high of $54.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 0.91.

Buckle (NYSE:BKE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 14th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $379.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $378.97 million. Buckle had a return on equity of 44.11% and a net margin of 16.21%. Buckle’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share.

Buckle Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Buckle

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. Buckle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.08%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Buckle in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Caption Management LLC bought a new position in Buckle during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in Buckle by 268.3% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Buckle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of Buckle by 60.9% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. 53.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on BKE. StockNews.com cut Buckle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Buckle from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th.

Buckle Company Profile

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, Salvage, Red by BKE, Daytrip, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Sterling & Stitch, Reclaim, BKE Vintage, Nova Industries, J.B.

Featured Stories

