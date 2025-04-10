Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.70-2.30 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21. Delta Air Lines also updated its Q2 2025 guidance to 1.700-2.300 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DAL. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $80.00 to $50.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Dbs Bank downgraded Delta Air Lines from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Raymond James reduced their target price on Delta Air Lines from $80.00 to $62.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $46.00 target price (down previously from $85.00) on shares of Delta Air Lines in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $83.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.63.

DAL opened at $44.42 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $53.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.72 billion, a PE ratio of 8.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.23. Delta Air Lines has a 52 week low of $34.74 and a 52 week high of $69.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.37.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 9th. The transportation company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $12.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.85 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 30.41% and a net margin of 5.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 27th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.26%.

In other news, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 91,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.85, for a total transaction of $6,405,943.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 439,819 shares in the company, valued at $30,721,357.15. The trade was a 17.25 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Rahul D. Samant sold 38,023 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.89, for a total transaction of $2,467,312.47. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 52,789 shares in the company, valued at $3,425,478.21. This represents a 41.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 162,886 shares of company stock valued at $11,116,463 in the last three months. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Delta Air Lines stock. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 33.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,174 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,302 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 69.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

