Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) Issues Q2 2025 Earnings Guidance

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.700-2.300 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 2.230. The company issued revenue guidance of $16.3 billion-$17.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $16.2 billion. Delta Air Lines also updated its Q2 guidance to $1.70-2.30 EPS.

Several research firms have issued reports on DAL. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $80.00 to $50.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. StockNews.com cut shares of Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $46.00 price target (down previously from $85.00) on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $80.00 to $62.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Delta Air Lines has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.63.

Shares of NYSE DAL opened at $44.42 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $28.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.23. Delta Air Lines has a 12 month low of $34.74 and a 12 month high of $69.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $53.48 and a 200-day moving average of $57.81.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 9th. The transportation company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $12.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.85 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 30.41%. Delta Air Lines's revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Delta Air Lines will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 27th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.26%.

In related news, SVP William C. Carroll sold 8,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.02, for a total transaction of $554,568.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,304,291.12. This trade represents a 29.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 91,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.85, for a total transaction of $6,405,943.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 439,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,721,357.15. This represents a 17.25 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 162,886 shares of company stock valued at $11,116,463. 0.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Delta Air Lines stock. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 33.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,174 shares of the transportation company's stock after buying an additional 2,302 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC's holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 69.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

