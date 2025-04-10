Defiance Silver (CVE:DEF) Trading Up 32.4% – Still a Buy?

Shares of Defiance Silver Corp. (CVE:DEF – Get Free Report) were up 32.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.25 and last traded at C$0.25. Approximately 858,559 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 98% from the average daily volume of 432,862 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.19.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright upgraded Defiance Silver to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Northland Capmk raised shares of Defiance Silver to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th.

Get Defiance Silver alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on DEF

Defiance Silver Stock Performance

About Defiance Silver

The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.25 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.24. The stock has a market cap of C$66.64 million, a P/E ratio of -19.85 and a beta of 2.95.

(Get Free Report)

Defiance Silver Corp., an exploration stage company, acquires, explores, evaluates, and develops mineral properties primarily in Mexico. It primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. The company was formerly known as Defiance Capital Corp. and changed its name to Defiance Silver Corp. in June 2011.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Defiance Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Defiance Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.