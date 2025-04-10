Dassault Systèmes SE (OTCMKTS:DASTY) Shares Sold by Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC

Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in Dassault Systèmes SE (OTCMKTS:DASTY – Free Report) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 94,437 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,090 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Dassault Systèmes were worth $3,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Berenberg Bank raised Dassault Systèmes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd.

Get Dassault Systèmes alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Dassault Systèmes

Dassault Systèmes Stock Up 6.5 %

OTCMKTS DASTY opened at $37.13 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $49.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.89, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Dassault Systèmes SE has a 1-year low of $32.85 and a 1-year high of $44.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.53.

Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.04). Dassault Systèmes had a net margin of 19.29% and a return on equity of 18.50%. Equities analysts forecast that Dassault Systèmes SE will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Dassault Systèmes

(Free Report)

Dassault Systèmes SE provides software solutions and services worldwide. It offers SOLIDWORKS provides easy-to-use 2D and 3D product development solutions accessible to any business; CATIA, an engineering and design software for product 3D computer-aided design; GEOVIA for intersection of natural resources, infrastructure, and urban planning; and BIOVIA that develops chemicals, biologics, and materials experiences.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DASTY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dassault Systèmes SE (OTCMKTS:DASTY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dassault Systèmes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dassault Systèmes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.