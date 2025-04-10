D-BOX Technologies (TSE:DBO) Stock Price Down 3.1% – Should You Sell?

D-BOX Technologies Inc. (TSE:DBO – Get Free Report) dropped 3.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.16. Approximately 616,739 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 159% from the average daily volume of 237,940 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.
The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.17 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of C$34.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.44 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.15.
D-BOX Technologies Company Profile
D-BOX Technologies Inc designs, manufactures, and commercializes motion systems intended for the entertainment and simulation, and training markets worldwide. The company produces haptic effects programmed for visual content, which are sent to a haptic system integrated within a platform, a seat, or various other products.
