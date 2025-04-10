CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Trading Up 0.8% – What’s Next?

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) shares rose 0.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $341.77 and last traded at $324.09. Approximately 3,046,555 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 4,932,223 shares. The stock had previously closed at $321.63.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on CrowdStrike from $450.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on CrowdStrike from $370.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Stephens initiated coverage on CrowdStrike in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $450.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $440.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $400.88.

The company has a market cap of $93.70 billion, a PE ratio of 741.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $381.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $353.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86.

In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.91, for a total transaction of $1,419,640.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 98,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,857,130.74. This represents a 3.91 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.62, for a total transaction of $536,495.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 36,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,969,492.30. The trade was a 3.97 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 120,801 shares of company stock valued at $45,553,642. 4.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Empirical Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter valued at $11,310,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 11,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,090,000 after buying an additional 2,814 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 53.4% during the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in CrowdStrike by 2,140.3% in the 4th quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,066,000 after buying an additional 8,561 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in CrowdStrike by 42.6% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 44,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,263,000 after acquiring an additional 13,323 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

