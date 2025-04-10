CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Stock Unloaded Rep. Greg Landsman

Representative Greg Landsman (D-Ohio) recently sold shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD). In a filing disclosed on April 08th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in CrowdStrike stock on March 27th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “ROCKEFELLER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT (1)” account.

Representative Greg Landsman also recently made the following trade(s):

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) on 3/27/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) on 3/27/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) on 3/27/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Visa (NYSE:V) on 3/27/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Cencora (NYSE:COR) on 3/27/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) on 3/27/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) on 3/27/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) on 3/27/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) on 3/27/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) on 3/27/2025.

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CRWD opened at $378.01 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $381.30 and a 200-day moving average of $353.63. The company has a market capitalization of $93.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 741.21, a P/E/G ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $200.81 and a 12 month high of $455.59.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CrowdStrike

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Berbice Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 811.1% during the 4th quarter. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 82 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 112.8% during the 4th quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 83 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new position in CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CRWD shares. UBS Group lowered their target price on CrowdStrike from $450.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on CrowdStrike from $425.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Westpark Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Baird R W downgraded CrowdStrike from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $400.88.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CRWD

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.91, for a total value of $1,419,640.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 98,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,857,130.74. The trade was a 3.91 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.16, for a total value of $2,026,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 768,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $248,984,702.72. This represents a 0.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 120,801 shares of company stock worth $45,553,642. Company insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

About Representative Landsman

Greg Landsman (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Ohio’s 1st Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2023. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Landsman (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Ohio’s 1st Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Greg Landsman was born in Cincinnati, Ohio, and lives in Mt. Washington, Ohio. Landsman earned a B.A. in economics and political science from Ohio University and an M.A. in theological studies, religion, and public policy from Harvard University in 2004. His career experience includes working as the executive director of The Strive Partnership with the KnowledgeWorks Foundation and the director of the Ohio Governor’s Office of Faith-Based and Community Initiatives.

About CrowdStrike

(Get Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.