Covestor Ltd Has $653,000 Stake in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Free Report) by 14.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,865 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 854 shares during the period. Oshkosh accounts for about 0.4% of Covestor Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $653,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oshkosh during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $498,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Oshkosh by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in Oshkosh by 40.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 111,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,192,000 after purchasing an additional 32,435 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in Oshkosh by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 42,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,247,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Oshkosh by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,089,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,250,000 after purchasing an additional 10,357 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.36% of the company’s stock.

Oshkosh Stock Performance

Shares of Oshkosh stock traded down $4.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $84.74. 95,313 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 582,953. Oshkosh Co. has a 12 month low of $76.82 and a 12 month high of $125.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.26.

Oshkosh Increases Dividend

Oshkosh ( NYSE:OSK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.36. Oshkosh had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 19.31%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Oshkosh Co. will post 10.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, February 17th were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This is a boost from Oshkosh’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is 19.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on OSK shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Oshkosh from $135.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Oshkosh from $127.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Oshkosh from $137.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Citigroup decreased their target price on Oshkosh from $130.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on Oshkosh from $132.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.38.

Oshkosh Profile

(Free Report)

Oshkosh Corporation provides purpose-built vehicles and equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Access, Defense, and Vocational segment. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

