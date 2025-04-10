Covestor Ltd Grows Stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Covestor Ltd increased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,452 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MUB. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Advantage Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 346.7% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 103.5% during the 4th quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atala Financial Inc bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $104.02. The company had a trading volume of 2,770,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,140,979. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $106.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.78. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $100.29 and a 1 year high of $108.81.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.