Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Shares Purchased by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 238.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 371,235 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 261,583 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Corning were worth $17,641,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Shelton Capital Management grew its holdings in Corning by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 237,946 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $11,307,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Corning by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,048,735 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $287,436,000 after purchasing an additional 293,713 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Corning by 99.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,464,171 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $69,577,000 after acquiring an additional 730,815 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in Corning by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 521,929 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $24,727,000 after buying an additional 8,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Summit Advisors LLC grew its position in Corning by 1,031.4% in the 4th quarter. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC now owns 270,694 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $12,863,000 after buying an additional 246,769 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO Eric S. Musser sold 30,000 shares of Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.92, for a total transaction of $1,557,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 152,944 shares in the company, valued at $7,940,852.48. The trade was a 16.40 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Michael Alan Bell sold 2,209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total transaction of $110,162.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GLW. Citigroup upped their target price on Corning from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Barclays cut their price objective on Corning from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Bank of America raised their target price on Corning from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Corning from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.31.

Corning Stock Up 10.3 %

GLW stock opened at $43.20 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.83. The company has a market cap of $37.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.49, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Corning Incorporated has a 12 month low of $30.72 and a 12 month high of $55.33.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. Corning had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 15.10%. As a group, analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corning Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 193.10%.

Corning Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Featured Stories

