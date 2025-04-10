Conwest Associates, LP (OTCMKTS:CWPS) Announces Dividend of $0.89

Conwest Associates, LP (OTCMKTS:CWPS – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, April 9th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 16th will be given a dividend of 0.893 per share on Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a yield of 11.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 15th.

Conwest Associates Stock Performance

OTCMKTS CWPS opened at $32.00 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.50. Conwest Associates has a 12 month low of $23.05 and a 12 month high of $32.00.

About Conwest Associates

Conwest Associates, LP collects and distributes royalty payments. The company is based in Westlake Village, California.

