ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Acquired by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,277,367 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 299,319 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned 0.37% of ConocoPhillips worth $424,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Albion Financial Group UT boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 876.9% during the 4th quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 254 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Marshall Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 82.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

NYSE COP opened at $91.79 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.14. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $79.88 and a 1 year high of $135.18. The company has a market capitalization of $116.04 billion, a PE ratio of 11.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $97.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.35.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The energy producer reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.20. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 17.26%. As a group, analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 17th were paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.05%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

COP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $132.00 price objective on ConocoPhillips in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $131.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on ConocoPhillips from $132.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Mizuho raised ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $132.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.84.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips Profile

(Free Report)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.