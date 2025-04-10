Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Sidoti upgraded shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $552.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Comfort Systems USA from $577.00 to $471.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $530.75.

Comfort Systems USA Stock Down 6.8 %

NYSE FIX traded down $24.22 on Wednesday, reaching $332.55. The stock had a trading volume of 154,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 433,165. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Comfort Systems USA has a 1 year low of $272.93 and a 1 year high of $553.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $363.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $415.87. The company has a market capitalization of $11.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 1.27.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The construction company reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 35.28% and a net margin of 7.43%. On average, analysts forecast that Comfort Systems USA will post 16.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th were given a $0.40 dividend. This is an increase from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.95%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Comfort Systems USA

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,771,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the fourth quarter worth about $196,154,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 39,575.2% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 254,318 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $81,974,000 after purchasing an additional 253,677 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 191.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 380,896 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $161,523,000 after purchasing an additional 250,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Comfort Systems USA by 824.2% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 233,553 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $98,985,000 after buying an additional 208,283 shares during the last quarter. 96.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Comfort Systems USA

Comfort Systems USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mechanical and Electrical. The company offers heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as plumbing, electrical, piping and controls, off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

