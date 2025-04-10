Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Stock Position Raised by Paralel Advisors LLC

Paralel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,920 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 5,264 shares during the quarter. Paralel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Promus Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Comcast by 269.9% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 688 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Comcast in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Noble Wealth Management PBC bought a new stake in Comcast in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA traded down $1.00 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $34.18. The company had a trading volume of 983,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,613,837. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.66. The stock has a market cap of $129.25 billion, a PE ratio of 8.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $32.20 and a one year high of $45.31.

Comcast Increases Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The cable giant reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.08. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.98% and a net margin of 13.09%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 2nd will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CMCSA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Comcast from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Comcast from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $38.00 price objective on Comcast in a report on Friday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.90.

About Comcast

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

