Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,447,986 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 129,194 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $54,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at $3,835,226,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Comcast by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 85,812,139 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,212,244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006,272 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Comcast by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 45,175,969 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,695,454,000 after acquiring an additional 4,669,069 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Comcast by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 34,101,077 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,279,813,000 after acquiring an additional 2,270,186 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Comcast by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 32,709,601 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,227,591,000 after acquiring an additional 838,366 shares during the period. 84.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CMCSA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas raised Comcast from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Comcast from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Loop Capital dropped their price target on Comcast from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Macquarie dropped their price target on Comcast from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on Comcast from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.10.

CMCSA opened at $35.18 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $32.20 and a 12 month high of $45.31.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The cable giant reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.08. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.98% and a net margin of 13.09%. On average, research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 2nd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.81%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

