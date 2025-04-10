Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 301,430 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 5,046 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $11,313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CMCSA. Promus Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 269.9% in the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 688 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Noble Wealth Management PBC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Comcast alerts:

Comcast Price Performance

CMCSA opened at $35.18 on Thursday. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $32.20 and a 12-month high of $45.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.66. The company has a market cap of $133.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.94.

Comcast Increases Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The cable giant reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.08. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.98% and a net margin of 13.09%. Research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 2nd will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 31.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $38.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a report on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.10.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Comcast

Comcast Company Profile

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.