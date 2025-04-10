Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by DRW Securities LLC

DRW Securities LLC cut its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 64.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,252 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 34,152 shares during the quarter. DRW Securities LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CMCSA. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its position in shares of Comcast by 14.8% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,183 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC grew its position in Comcast by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 16,581 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. Five Oceans Advisors grew its position in Comcast by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Five Oceans Advisors now owns 12,336 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its position in Comcast by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 26,470 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $993,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Old Port Advisors grew its position in Comcast by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 6,910 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. 84.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CMCSA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Comcast from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Scotiabank upped their price target on Comcast from $44.50 to $45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Comcast from $45.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Comcast from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $38.00 price objective on Comcast in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.10.

Comcast Stock Up 7.1 %

CMCSA stock opened at $35.18 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.66. The company has a market cap of $133.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.94. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $32.20 and a twelve month high of $45.31.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The cable giant reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.08. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.98% and a net margin of 13.09%. Analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 2nd will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 2nd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.81%.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

