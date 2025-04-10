Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Acquired by Colonial Trust Advisors

Colonial Trust Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 150,044 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,864 shares during the quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors’ holdings in Comcast were worth $5,631,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Phoenix Financial Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Phoenix Financial Ltd. now owns 45,442 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,706,000 after acquiring an additional 3,771 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,520,213 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $94,584,000 after acquiring an additional 601,657 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 629.9% during the 4th quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,791,412 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $137,414,000 after acquiring an additional 3,271,996 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 72,912 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,736,000 after acquiring an additional 14,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 556,273 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $20,877,000 after purchasing an additional 28,527 shares during the period. 84.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Comcast alerts:

Comcast Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $35.18 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.66. The stock has a market cap of $133.02 billion, a PE ratio of 8.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $32.20 and a one year high of $45.31.

Comcast Increases Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The cable giant reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.08. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.98% and a net margin of 13.09%. On average, analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CMCSA. Benchmark decreased their target price on Comcast from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Scotiabank upped their target price on Comcast from $44.50 to $45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Macquarie decreased their target price on Comcast from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Comcast from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $38.00 price objective on Comcast in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.10.

View Our Latest Analysis on Comcast

Comcast Profile

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.