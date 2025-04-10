Colonial Trust Advisors Sells 769 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Colonial Trust Advisors cut its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 81,287 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 769 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Advisors’ holdings in TJX Companies were worth $9,820,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Promus Capital LLC purchased a new stake in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TJX Companies stock opened at $126.06 on Thursday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.35 and a twelve month high of $128.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.66, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $121.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.52.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $16.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.24 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 61.82% and a net margin of 8.63%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. This is an increase from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 39.91%.

TJX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on TJX Companies from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on TJX Companies from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on TJX Companies from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on TJX Companies from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.76.

In related news, Director Alan M. Bennett sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.53, for a total value of $988,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 23,428 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.03, for a total transaction of $2,882,346.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 484,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,569,772.67. This trade represents a 4.62 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

